For now, ‘Code of Conduct’ will not be implemented at Presidency Univ

Kolkata: Accepting the demands made by the students of Presidency University to scrape off the code of conduct proposed, the university authorities had given it in writing that no code of conduct will be implemented for the time being.



The document included rules and regulations that needed to be followed by the university staff and students, it also included the disciplinary action that may be taken if found breaking the proposed rules.

Students had raised problems over certain rules mentioned in the code of conduct which included prohibiting students to furnish audio and video to media without the approval of authorities and taking prior permission before conducting meetings or rallies.

Calling the rules “undemocratic” students had also raised the surveillance which was allegedly taking place using CCTV cameras installed in different parts of the university. They said that in the name of security, the authorities were trying to keep an eye on their activities.

The president of Students’ Federation of India’s Presidency University unit Anandarupa Dutta said that the authorities will be conducting a meeting with the students in the near future on the technicalities of CCTV cameras and their usage by the authority to make the process transparent.

Apart from this, the authorities have said that the students will be given access to CCTV footage and if they want a particular footage of theirs to be deleted, they will have to file a return complaint and accordingly, action will be taken. These decisions were taken after a General Body meeting was convened between the students and the authorities

on Monday.