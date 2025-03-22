For Global Pathway Programme: SNU collaborates with Bradley University

Kolkata: The Sister Nivedita University (SNU) has launched an International Pathway Programme in collaboration with Bradley University, Illinois, USA. This significant step towards global education aims to promote international academic exchange, particularly in STEM and medical fields.

The programme will provide students with the opportunity to study and work abroad for at least two years, offering them a dual degree with international exposure. SNU also plans to expand the initiative by collaborating with more universities in North America, Australia and Europe.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at a formal event attended by SNU Chancellor Satyam Roy Chowdhury, US Consul General Kathey Giles-Diaz and Elisabeth Lee, Director of the American Centre. Students from Bradley University, Calcutta University and SNU also participated in the ceremony.

Prominent academicians and dignitaries from Bradley University, including Prof. Mary Conway Dato-on, Prof. Prasad Shastri and Prof. Raj Aiyar, attended the event, as did SNU vice-chancellor Prof. Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Techno India Group CEO Dr. Sanku Bose, SNU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin) Supratim Sen, SNU Registrar Prof. Suman Chatterjee, along with professors from Calcutta University. The International Pathway Programme aims to elevate Bengal’s status as a global tech hub with the introduction of world-class education standards in India. It also seeks to align with Industry 5.0 and bridge the gap between academia and industry by creating a highly skilled global workforce. Students interested in the programme can contact SNU for further details.