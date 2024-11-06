For dev works: State hands over 52.10 km of NH10 to NHIDCL

Darjeeling: Finally, the 52.10 km Sevoke-Rangpo section in Bengal of the National Highway 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, ravaged by frequent landslides has been handed over to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) from the state PWD for development and maintenance. A notification to this effect was published in the Gazette of India on October 29, 2024.

“I have made repeated representations and followed up with the Hon’ble Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari regarding the need for handing over this portion to NHIDCL. This is a landmark moment, which will ensure that the people of Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Sikkim region will benefit due to the Central agency NHIDCL taking care of this critical NH-10 infrastructure.

With this we can ensure a timely repair, maintenance and expansion of NH-10, which will benefit the local people, students, tourists, trade and especially our drivers community including taxi drivers, bus drivers and truck drivers. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Nitin Gadkari and the Prime Minister for kindly acceding to our requests and prioritising the development of our region. Finally, a major concern of our region is being addressed,” said Raju Bista, Member of Parliament, Darjeeling. He further alleged that the Bengal PWD lacked the necessary expertise and finances to maintain the stretch.

Incidentally, the NH10 has been rendered unstable with regular landslides specially during the monsoons rendering it dangerous and unsuitable for vehicular traffic.

The Teesta River flash floods in October 2023 further aggravated the situation with heavy erosion carving away the road leading to regular collapse of stretches.