For boost in demand, Jalpaiguri cane manufacturers introduce new designs

Jalpaiguri: Though their demand is on a decline locally, the cane products of Jalpaiguri are making their way to other states. Every month, chairs, sofa sets, tables, swings and even cots made of cane are dispatched to other states from the shops in Jalpaiguri.



There was a time when cane furniture was the sign of aristocracy in this region. However, with the passage of time, metal and other materials replaced cane. The increase in price is also responsible for the decline in this region. However, the demand is still good in other states. Cane craftsmen state that most of the orders come from other states like Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Karnataka. Accordingly, they are sent through transport. Sometimes foreign tourists also place orders.

Babusona Das, owner of a cane shop said: “Jalpaiguri district has about 100 shops along with more than 1,000 cane craftsmen. It is good to know that our products are going to foreign countries. New designs are being developed to boost demand and attract more customers.”

Different types of cane are brought to Siliguri from Malaysia as well as from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. After that, the cane product manufacturers of Jalpaiguri acquire the cane as per their requirements from Siliguri. Manufacturer and shop owner Bhaskar Sarkar of Paharpur said: “Different varieties of cane are used depending on the products to be made. Usually furniture, including sofa sets, chairs, centre tables, swings, cots is made to order using fakra cane, pani cane and sandhi cane.”