For better traffic mgmt, 10 Kolkata traffic sergeants deployed in Digha

Kolkata: For better traffic management during the Ratha Yatra celebrations in Digha, 10 sergeants from the Kolkata Traffic Police were deployed on Wednesday.

Known for their daily handling of heavy traffic in Kolkata, these sergeants possess specialised skills to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Considering their expertise, it was decided that 10 such officers would be sent to Digha to manage traffic during the Ratha Yatra festival. This year’s celebration holds added significance as it is the first since the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha.

It is expected that lakhs of devotees—who would usually travel to Puri from Bengal—may now visit Digha instead, seeking a closer experience. Sources informed that after a brief discussion on traffic management, the decision was taken to deploy the 10 Sergeants along with their iconic red motorcycles. As per the plan, the officers reached Digha on Wednesday. They have been instructed to coordinate with the Reserve Inspector (RI) of East Midnapore.

The sergeants will be responsible for ensuring smooth vehicular flow in Digha during the festival. According to the order, they will remain on duty until June 27. The list of the 10 Sergeants was shared with the state police on June 24.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday arrived in Digha to oversee the preparations for the Rath Yatra on Friday.

“We have prepared a list of 1,800 registered totos in Digha, which will operate on alternate days, allowing 900 totos to run each day. No new totos, other than those listed, will be permitted to operate until further notice,” said Snehasis Chakraborty, State Transport minister.

The local administration is also fixing fares in consultation with the toto union to prevent arbitrary pricing, which has led to complaints of harassment from tourists who have already started arriving in the seaside town ahead of the festival.

Bus associations have been directed not to overcharge passengers, taking advantage of the anticipated crowd in Digha. To ease congestion, police are likely to set up a temporary bus stand behind the Digha helipad, preventing buses from entering the main road.