For better healthcare: Mayor to inaugurate 3 more satellite health centres

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to inaugurate three more satellite health centres and an urban community health centre this month to further augment its capacity in rendering health services to the citizens.

It is learnt that a satellite health centre will be inaugurated on August 3 at VIP Nagar in ward 108 under Borough XII while another is set to be inaugurated on August 10 at Graham Road in ward 95. Another one is located at Brajamani Debya Road in ward 126 under Borough XVI and will be inaugurated on August 11. Mayor Firhad Hakim will be present on all these occasions besides the deputy mayor and Member Mayor-in-Council Atin Ghosh, apart from ward councillors and borough chairpersons, among other guests. Additionally, Hakim is also scheduled to inaugurate an urban community health centre at Borough IX at Karl Marx Sarani on August 4.

A KMC official said the civic body is now setting up satellite health centres that will act as additional support to the main health centres. These satellite centres will also have doctors and will render necessary treatment. KMC has plans to set up 40 such centres for which space has been identified.

Atin Ghosh had recently highlighted that in a bid to cover more areas, KMC has also introduced mobile medical units that are rendering health services from 9 am to 12 pm and then again from 1 pm to 4 pm. These are covering 12 wards in a week and councillors are identifying the spots where these vehicles will park to render the health services. Several facilities are being provided such as check-ups of expecting mothers, ECGs, blood tests etc.

Ghosh said there are five such vehicles presently. Vehicle number one is catering to Borough I-IV in wards 1, 2, 3, 6, 12, 15, 18, 14, 21, 26, 28 and 29.

The second car is attending wards 56, 57, 59 and 66 in Borough-VII. The third car is visiting wards 103, 104, 108, 109, 110, 111 and 112 in Boroughs XI and XII. The fourth car is visiting wards 91, 95, 97, 99, 100, 124, 126, 142 and 144 in Boroughs X and XIV.

The fifth car is catering to Boroughs IX and XV in wards 79, 80, 133, 134, 135, 137, 138, 139 and 140. He said if necessary, ward 121 can also be included in the list where such mobile units will visit.