For 5 yrs, 2 women seek refuge at school due to elephant attacks on their homes

Alipurduar: In Madhya Khayerbari, a village near the Dumchi forest area of Jaldapara National Park, two elderly women — Chepti Shaibo and Fulmoni Oran — live under constant fear of wild elephants. Both widows, they have been forced to seek refuge in a local school every night for the past five years as elephants repeatedly target their homes.

Chepti, who has no children and Fulmoni, whose son is a labourer, have endured relentless attacks. In the past five years, Chepti’s house has been damaged 20 times, while Fulmoni’s has been attacked 22 times. Despite living 200 metres apart, their houses appear to be the specific targets of the elephants, leaving the dirt floors of their courtyards marked with deep footprints.

“Every evening at 5 pm, we cook, eat and leave for the primary school to stay safe,” said Chepti. “I’ve prayed to Mahakal Baba (elephant) countless times, but the attacks don’t stop. I’ve pleaded for help from the administration, but no one listens.” The women watch helplessly from the school’s first-floor balcony as herds of elephants wreak havoc on their homes. “I got my son married, but none of us can stay in our own house after dusk,”

said Fulmoni. “During elections, leaders promise help, but nothing happens after that.”

Experts believe the houses may be situated on an elephant corridor. Renowned elephant expert Parbati Barua remarked: “It’s likely the houses obstruct the elephants’ natural movement, which is why they are targeted. Alternatively, there may have been past incidents of human-elephant conflict involving these households.”

Locals and forest officials regularly attempt to drive the elephants away, but the attacks persist. Some residents suggest building elevated, tower-shaped houses to allow elephants to move freely beneath, potentially resolving the issue. Local Panchayat member Kishore Munda said: “We’ve raised the matter with higher authorities, but funding issues, including the halt of Central Housing Scheme funds, have stalled any solutions. Living near the forest means we face these problems year-round, but the situation for these two families is especially dire.”