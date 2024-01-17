For 2nd day in a row, dense fog hits train services

Kolkata: Dense fog continued to affect train services for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. According to the MeT office, dense fog may also prevail in several South Bengal districts in the early morning hours in the next couple of days.



Kolkata and several south Bengal districts may receive light to moderate rainfall in the next two days. Dense fog alert has been issued for some districts. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that mercury may go up by 4 degree Celsius in the next three days.

Trains continued to remain delayed due to late arrival of the corresponding down trains because of dense fog. Three trains, as per the information provided by Eastern Railway, had to be rescheduled from Howrah on Tuesday. Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express was rescheduled at 2 am on January 17 instead of 9:55 pm on Tuesday. Howrah-Barmer Express was rescheduled at 11:55 pm instead of its scheduled time at 6:50 pm while Howrah-Jammu Tawi Express was rescheduled at 1 am instead of 23:55 pm. On Monday, nine trains from Howrah, Sealdah and Malda Town collectively had to be rescheduled.

Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 13.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday which was 1 degree below normal. According to the MeT office prediction, the lowest

temperature in Kolkata may go above 17 degrees Celsius in the next few days. The districts like Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas,

East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Nadia, Howrah and Hooghly may receive light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Several parts of South Bengal may also witness rainfall on Friday as well. There is no possibility for the temperature to go down after rainfall.