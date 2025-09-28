For 225 years, Durga Puja celebrated with same grandeur and rituals

Malda: The era of Zamindars may have long passed, but in the crumbling walls of the old Roy Estate mansion at Singabad-Tilasn in Habibpur block, tradition still lives on. For 225 years, Durga Puja has been celebrated here with the same grandeur and rituals established by the estate’s founding family.

Just 40 kilometer from English Bazar, the imposing structure of the Roy Estate now bears cracks and signs of time. Yet, every autumn, it comes alive with the spirit of Durga Puja. The most striking part of this celebration is the unchanged ritual of collecting water for the Puja from the Punarbhaba river. The journey begins with a procession and as water is brought back, five rounds are fired from a gun into the air to mark the sacred beginning of the festival.

“Zamindari is gone, but our heritage has not,” said Rakesh Kumar Roy, a present descendant of the Roy family. “This Puja was started by our ancestor Zamindar Shivprasad Roy. Even today, we strictly follow age-old customs. However, with new restrictions in the border area, we are to get approval to continue the ritual of firing five rounds. We are hopeful that approval will come every year.”

Local residents still recall the glorious days of the estate. Oral traditions say that Abodhanarayan Roy, who came from Uttar Pradesh to Bengal as a pulse trader, settled in this region. After an encounter with three wandering saints, he was inspired to begin worship of Goddess Durga. The Puja has continued unbroken ever since.

Even after the Partition of 1947, when much of the estate’s land fell into East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), the Puja remained firmly rooted on Indian soil. Today, the grand estate stands barely a hundred meters from the barbed wire fence along the international border—a silent witness to both history and devotion.

All rituals, from the preparation of offerings to the cooking of Bhog, are still conducted by Maithili Brahmins brought from Uttar Pradesh, preserving the connection with the family’s origin.

For locals, the Puja is not just a religious event but a symbol of resilience. “Generations have passed, empires have changed, but here, Durga Puja continues without interruption. It is our pride,” said a villager, Narottam Choudhury, watching preparations at the mansion.

This year, as the Roy Estate Puja steps into its 225th year, it stands as a rare blend of heritage, devotion, and cultural continuity—a reminder that while time may erode buildings, traditions can remain indestructible.