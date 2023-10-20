Footfall in Metro crosses 7.5L-mark on Chaturthi

Kolkata: As footfall in North-South Metro Corridor crossed 7.5 lakh-mark on Chaturthi, the Metro officials have decided to undertake special security measures in different Metro stations of East-West and North-South Metro Corridor to ensure passenger security.



On Chaturthi, which was observed on Wednesday, a total of 288 services were plied to cater to 7,49,160 passengers.

The passenger count has increased from 7,06,657 recorded on Tritiya, which was observed on Tuesday. The maximum passenger count of 76,587 was recorded at Dum Dum Metro Station, followed by 53,020 at Esplanade Metro Station; 52,120 at Kalighat Metro Station and 45,103 at Rabindra Sadan.

“Over the past one month, the daily passenger count of Metro has been rising steadily. Apart from the daily commuters, shoppers, travellers and pandal hoppers have been using this network to reach their destinations with comfort and ease. As a result, Metro sees crowded platforms and packed trains,” a Metro official said.

Considering the rush, special security measures are being taken to avert any untoward incident in Metro premises from October 21 (Saptami) to October 24 (Dashami).

Aiming to provide better services, additional RPF and other staff will be deployed at Dakshineswar, Dum Dum, Belgachia, Shyambazar, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Central, Jatin Das Park, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar, Kavi Nazrul, Kavi Subhash, Sealdah and Bengal Chemical Metro Stations. Preventive measures are being taken to ensure security of passengers. Five-member Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Disaster Management Teams will be deployed at different stations and trains to tackle any emergency situations. QRTs will be armed with the latest weapons.

The RPF teams consisting of women personnel will be deployed in trains and stations. Adequate number of RPF and staff will man platforms for crowd control with a clear instruction that no passenger crosses the yellow line mark, tunnel and viaduct mouth.

Patrolling will be maintained at vital installations like mid-point shaft, cooling tower, pump house, electric sub-station among others. Security arrangements at Noapara, Tollygunge, Kavi Subhash and Central Park carsheds will also be strengthened during Puja days. Dog squad will be on high alert to undertake necessary anti-sabotage checking from October 21-24. There will be frequent announcements through the PA system to avoid any untoward incidents. Loud hailers will also be used by the RPF staff for assistance of the passengers and effective crowd dispersal.

Time to time photography and videography of different Metro stations will be done during Durga Puja to monitor the situation and keep record.