‘Football tourney will not be affected due to CM’s prog’

Siliguri: The administrative programme of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kanchenjunga Stadium will not affect the Siliguri Super Division Premier League which has been suspended for the programme.



The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will organise night football matches to complete the league on time and also provide funds for night matches.

Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri held a meeting with the authorities of Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad and 10 clubs which have participated in the league. The players are happy with this decision.

“We love sports. Our Chief Minister is also a sports loving person. We will rebuild the stadium. The renovation work has started. We will remove the grass and will plant Bermuda grass on the ground. After completion of the renovation work, no more events will take place at the ground apart from sports,” said Gautam Deb.

The Super Division Premier League started from November 26 at Kanchenjunga Stadium. About 8 matches have already been played but the SMC took over the field on December 4 for preparations of the state government’s programme scheduled for December 12. The league has been suspended for 15 days.

The Mayor assured the clubs that the field will be renovated within 7 days after which there are some athlete meets. Thereafter, the league will restart on December 29 and the remaining matches will be played at night for 15 days. About 37 matches are pending.

Meanwhile, Shankar Ghosh, MLA of Siliguri alleged that due to the CM’s programme, the ground will be damaged. He will stage a sit-in demonstration at Kanchenjunga Stadium premises before the CM’s programme. He said that he would start from 4 pm on December 11 and end it at 8 am on December 12.