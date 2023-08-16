Football match marks ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’

A friendly football match was organised in Balurghat’s Dipalinagar ground by the department of Youth Welfare and Sports in association with Balurghat civic body on the occasion of Khela Hobe Diwas, on Wednesday. Balurghat Municipal XI vs Balurghat Thana XI participated in the match at Dipalinagar ground. Rahul De, superintendent of police, South Dinajpur, Ashok Mitra, chairman, Balurghat Municipality, Mahesh Pareikh, MCIC, Santi Nath Panja, inspector in-charge, Balurghat police station were present during the match.

“On the occasion of Khela Hobe Diwas, a friendly football match was conducted jointly by the department of Youth Welfare and Sports and Balurghat civic body. Our councillors and civic personnel participated in the match,” Mitra said. Rahul De said: “Our police personnel from Balurghat Police Station took part in it. It was an electrifying match with both sides playing well.”