Football fans protest over match cancellation, RG Kar case

Kolkata: A large number of football enthusiasts along with supporters of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan clubs hit the streets around the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) after the derby match on Sunday was cancelled while police implemented prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) which was section 144 of the CrPC earlier.



The match between the East Bengal and Mohun Bagan of Durand Cup was cancelled by the Bidhannagar City Police citing security reasons. On Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bidhannagar Division of Bidhannagar City Police, Aneesh Sarkar said that they had specific inputs about a group of people who planned to hide in the crowd and instigate violence.

During a Press conference on Sunday, Bidhannagar City Police played two audio recordings where one person was heard instructing someone to manufacture acid bombs to attack the cops. In the second audio recording, one man was heard saying that sharp weapons like swords need to be carried for the attack. Sarkar claimed that they came across several such audio recordings where it was heard that the gathering of spectators will be used as shields by a group of antisocials. Keeping the safety and security of the general football lovers in mind we got in touch with the derby committee and the match was cancelled. This is the main reason behind the cancellation of the match. Five persons have been detained. They are being interrogated,” Sarkar added.

Kalyan Chaubey, BJP leader who is also the president of All India Football Federation reached in front of the VYBK in the afternoon to take part in the protest. In the evening, actor-turned-BJP leader, Rudranil Ghosh also met the protestors. Later, police informed the protestors that to stop people from gathering, Section 163 of the BNSS was implemented. Supporters of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and football lovers in large number gathered outside of the VYBK both inside Salt Lake and on EM Bypass protesting against the cancellation of the match and against the alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor of RG

Kar Hospital.

Despite a police request, the mob refused to disperse. Later, Kolkata Police also implemented Section 163 of the BNSS in some areas under jurisdiction of Phoolbagan and Beliaghata police station. Police also resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd but the cops were outnumbered and had to back off. Till last reports came in, protestors were demonstrating on the EM Bypass amid the heavy rain.