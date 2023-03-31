Foot overbridge to come up at Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus

siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will soon construct a foot overbridge at the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus for the convenience of the passengers and pedestrians. A total of Rs. 1 crore 80 lakh has been sanctioned for the work. The survey has already started for the project. After the survey, the tender will be called, informed Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri.



“We are developing the area around the bus terminus. A foot over bridge is one part of the project. This bridge will help pedestrians and passengers to commute easily within this busy terminus,” the Mayor added.

The Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus is one of the largest and most important bus terminals in North Bengal. Every day, thousands of people commute from this bus terminus. Currently, the bus terminus is in a dilapidated condition.

The Trinamool-led board of the SMC took the initiative to develop the terminus. Buses from North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) and also private buses run from this terminus. About 250 buses run from here.

The foot overbridge will be constructed in between two areas of the terminus so passengers can easily commute from one part to the other over the bridge. The Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake the construction work.