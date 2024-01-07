Foot overbridge girder launching work at Kalyani Railway Stn completed

Kolkata: Four girders of 31.6 metre length were launched for the construction of a foot overbridge at Kalyani station during the eight-and-a-half-hour traffic and power block taken by Eastern Railway from 10:30 pm on January 6 to 7 am on Sunday.



The foot overbridge is 28.32 metres long and six metres wide. According to Railway officials, the new FOC will seamlessly connect platform number one, two and three, thus streamlining passenger movement within the station. The construction of the overhead bridge is expected to be completed within two months.

For the same, a few local trains between Sealdah to Ranaghat, Shantipur, Krishnanagar Junction, Gede and Lalgola were cancelled on January 6. Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, two pairs of local trains in Sealdah-Ranaghat, Sealdah-Shantipur, Sealdah-Krishnanagar and Sealdah-Gede remained cancelled.

“The block was absolutely essential for the safety point of view as well as smooth running of trains,” Eastern Railway stated. During the mentioned block, other asset renewal and maintenance work of different departments were also completed. The additional works included the replacement of the gantry, 18 isolators and the worn-out contact wire replacement of 810 metres. The cable and point machine replacement work at two crossing points of Naihati was also completed during the block.

The battery replacement of axle counters of Halisahar, point packing and maintenance work at Kanchrapara in connection with level crossing gate maintenance work were also completed.