Foolproof: Bengal tightens fund disbursal for ‘Banglar Bari’

Kolkata: The Bengal government has tightened its process for disbursing funds to beneficiaries under the “Banglar Bari” scheme. According to sources, a special audit team will be set up to verify potential recipients, with additional cross-verification conducted through a mobile App.

The administrative officials, like BDOs, joint BDOs, SDOs, and even police officers like ICs or OCs, will be involved in the verification process at the ground level. If a complaint arises, the issue has to be resolved within 5 working days. Compliant boxes will be there at DM, SDO, and BDO offices so that people can drop their complaints. The state government has already issued the necessary guidelines to the districts before the next phase of the survey under the “Banglar Bari” scheme.

State government has directed all the district administrations to prepare the final list of potential recipients before November 30. Preliminary lists of potential beneficiaries have to be submitted by October 10.

The officials will have to carry out physical inspections to verify if the people on the list are genuinely entitled to avail of the scheme. The lists of the beneficiaries of the scheme will have to be sent to the Gram Panchayat, block and DM offices and the lists will be put on display till November 10. If anyone has an objection with any specific name, he/she can raise a complaint. The lists will then be put before the gram sabha and then will be sent to the local BDO offices before November 17. From the BDO offices, the lists will be sent to the DM offices before November 26.

The West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Department has started taking strict action against people who are not utilising funds received through the government’s housing project ‘ Banglar Bari’.

The money for this project was first given in December 2024. At that time, Rs 60,000 was sent directly to the bank accounts of about 12 lakh families. In May 2025, the Chief Minister officially announced the distribution of another Rs 60,000 as the second instalment. As a result, 12 lakh beneficiaries have received a total of Rs 1.20 lakh in two instalments.

A total of 28 lakh families have been identified under the Banglar Bari project. Out of these, 12 lakh families have received grants in the first phase.

The remaining 16 lakh families will receive the benefits in instalments in December 2025 and May 2026. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that an additional 16 lakh families will be included in the project. This means that house construction assistance will reach about 50 lakh beneficiaries in the future.