Food-themed lighting catches attention of shoppers in Malda

Malda: As the festival of lights approaches, the markets of Malda are adorned with an eye-catching array of food-themed lighting that is drawing the attention of the shoppers far and wide. The vibrant display features strings of lights shaped like popular Bengal fruits — litchi, mango, papaya, corn and pineapple— creating a dazzling effect that transforms rooftops into colourful displays reminiscent of fresh fruit arrangements.

Local vendors report a surge in demand for these unique food lights, which are crafted from fiber and plastic, intricately designed with embedded bulbs. Raju Saha, a vendor from Manskamna Road, shared: “This year, food-themed bulb strings are taking the market by storm. Prices range from Rs 25 to Rs 600, making them accessible for a wide range of customers.” The trend of

decorative lighting is not new, but the introduction of food-themed lights has added a fresh twist to the traditional offerings. Shoppers are excited about the prospect of decorating their homes with these innovative lights, which can be easily hung in the same manner as regular bulb strings. The lights promise to bring a cheerful ambiance to the Diwali celebrations, capturing the attention of both young and old.

The vibrant displays can be found in various parts of English Bazar, including prominent markets like Netaji Market, Rabindra Avenue and Kazi Azharuddin Market.

The festive season typically sees an increase in sales of decorative lighting and this year is no exception. Vendors are optimistic about their profits, with many stating that the food-themed lights have created a new level of excitement among consumers. Uttam Basak, secretary of the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the importance of such innovations for local businesses. “During the Kali Puja season, vendors look forward to maximizing profits through diverse lighting options. We hope this year will be fruitful for them, while also allowing customers to enjoy the festivities with colorful and unique decorations,” added Basak. This year’s food-themed lighting trend is sure to enhance the festive ambience.