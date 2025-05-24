Food safety drive intensifies in Siliguri

Siliguri: In the wake of recent concerns over food safety, including the discovery of insects in biryani, the Siliguri administration has launched a crackdown on unhygienic food practices across the city. On Friday, a special task force comprising officials from 10 departments — including Food Safety, Enforcement Branch, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Police — conducted surprise inspections at multiple eateries and restaurants along Hill Cart Road.

Even some of the city’s well-known restaurants were not spared. The raids uncovered disturbing scenes: food being prepared in the open, without basic hygiene standards and ingredients including low-quality oil, sauces unfit for consumption and unauthorised food coloring being used. Several vendors were found operating with expired food licenses. Several traders were fined and authorities issued clear directives to comply with food safety regulations. Violators were warned of legal consequences if the rules are not adhered to moving forward.

Speaking on the operation, Fahruk Md. Choudhury, ACP of the Enforcement Branch, stated: “Guidelines have been set for shopkeepers. Legal action will be taken if the rules are not followed. Continuous operations will be carried out across the city.”

Officials confirmed that the food safety drive will now be conducted every Friday to ensure consistent monitoring and improvement of food standards in Siliguri.