Food meets culture on second day of Calcutta Club Int’l Evening

kolkata: After the successful Education Conclave on Friday of the Calcutta Club International Evening partnered by the Techno India Group, Day 2 on Saturday was the perfect evening with a confluence of music, culture, and global cuisine.



The evening started with the power-packed performance of Sapphire Creations and international dancers. The 40-minute dance show, titled ‘Dances from Around the World’ was marked by colourful costumes, enticing music, and cutting-edge performances.

“We tried to find the right combination of aesthetics and movements with dancers from Asia and Europe. Dancers from France, Croatia, and India performed acroyoga, aerial, folk dance, and salsa to entertain the guests at the iconic Calcutta Club,” said choreographer Sudarshan Chakravorty of Sapphire to Millennium Post. As many as 10 dancers, including Nikolina Nikoleski from Croatia, and Gilles Chuyen from France performed at the Calcutta Club International Evening on Saturday.

Pandit Tanmoy Bose enthralled the audience with his show ‘Taaltaarang’ where east meets west.

The club members and guests also grooved to the beats of the band Akasavani featuring Rita Banerjee, Rishi Chanda, Sumith Ramachandran, Jefry Rikh and Sankha Subhro Ghosh. And then, there was DJ Aziz who made sure the club members and guests had the best musical

night this season.