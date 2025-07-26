Food delivery man killed in road mishap

Kolkata: A food delivery boy was killed in a tragic road accident on Saturday afternoon after being hit by a speeding private bus on VIP Road near Keshtopur.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm at the Keshtopur crossing, when the deceased, identified as Amit Manna, a resident of East Midnapore, was riding his battery-operated bicycle.

Manna had been working in Kolkata as a delivery agent for an online food aggregator. According to police sources, the private bus, operating on Route 211 was allegedly overspeeding and struck Manna from behind while trying to switch lanes.

Eyewitnesses stated that the bus, in an apparent hurry to pick up passengers, veered out of the designated bus lane near Keshtopur. It attempted to shift from the extreme right side of the road to the left when it rammed into Manna’s bicycle.

Traffic police personnel, who were on duty nearby, rushed to the spot and transported the injured man to a private hospital on VIP Road. However, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted. Police have seized the bus involved in the incident. However, both the driver and the conductor managed to flee the scene and remain absconding.