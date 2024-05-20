Following HC order, TMC accuses ECI of ‘batting for BJP’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing it of “batting for the



ruling party.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday restrained the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from publishing any kind of derogatory advertisements against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) till further orders.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale wrote on X: “ECI’s conduct throughout this election has been shameful. At every given opportunity, rules have been bent to favour Modi & BJP.

Now even Calcutta HC has strongly rebuked the ECI for failing to take action on BJP’s fake & disparaging ads about @AITCofficial. The Hon’ble court has also restrained BJP & banned the ads.

This is an election where the ECI openly bats for the ruling party.”

Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “There was an ad of BJP published a few days back

in newspapers.

A media house went to High Court and complained in a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution. Important order was passed by the court saying these ads should not have been published in newspapers because they are derogatory and have violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in spirit and letter.

This should not have happened. ECI should have taken a significant step in this regard. It showed how BJP can stoop to any level.”

TMC leader Mahua Moitra wrote on X: “Official twitter handle of@ECISVEEP should be changed to ECISLEEP.” Earlier, Moitra had accused the Election Commission (EC) of acting with bias for BJP since it is allegedly not taking action against the communal speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his party leaders.

Moitra had pointed out: “We know that it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct when a candidate uses communal speeches to polarise

the electorate.

However, the Election Commission as an independent body seems to be turning a blind eye and not taking any action”.