Following Bengal man's suicide, Mamata accuses BJP of spreading fear over NRC

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed shock over the alleged suicide of a man in North 24 Parganas district, who reportedly left behind a note blaming the NRC for his death. In a post on X handle, Banerjee said 57-year-old Pradeep Kar from Panihati in North 24 Parganas district had taken his own life, leaving a note stating, "NRC is responsible for my death". Police said Kar was found hanging in his home at Panihati on Tuesday. Condemning what she described as the BJP's "politics of fear and division," the CM alleged that the party's campaign around the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has created panic among people. "It shakes me to the very core to imagine how, for years, BJP has tormented innocent citizens with the threat of NRC, spreading lies, stoking panic and weaponising insecurity for votes," Banerjee said in the post.

She charged the BJP with turning "constitutional democracy into a theatre of fear", and said the "tragic death" was the result of "venomous propaganda". "They have turned Constitutional democracy into a theatre of fear, where people are made to doubt their own right to exist. This tragic death is the direct consequence of BJP's venomous propaganda. Those who sit in Delhi and preach nationalism have pushed ordinary Indians to such despair that they are dying in their own land, fearing they will be declared 'FOREIGNERS'," she added. Demanding that the Centre put an end to what she called a "heartless game," Banerjee reiterated that Bengal would "never allow NRC" and would protect the dignity and rights of its people. "Our soil belongs to Maa, Mati, Manush (mother, land and people), not to those who thrive on hate. Let the Delhi Zamindars hear this loud and clear: Bengal will resist, Bengal will protect and Bengal will prevail," she added.