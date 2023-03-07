Follow safety measures strictly: Minister urges workers involved in hazardous jobs

kolkata: Power minister Aroop Biswas on Monday urged the employees of the department involved in hazardous jobs to take adequate measures and use various safety apparatus while working.



He was speaking at the 52nd ‘National Safety Week’ organised by the West Bengal Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) at Vidyut Bhawan on Monday.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister emphasised the importance of following safety measures while performing duties.

“All our employees in hazardous work have a family. Do not forget to take precautionary measures while working. We have not been able to completely check the deaths of our employees as they do not adopt the safety measures. Many of these people who fall victim are overconfident. They do not wear safety gears while working on the power lines,” Biswas said, adding: “We have managed to reduce the risk factors but some of the employees are reluctant to follow safety measures. Incidents happen due to the carelessness and overconfidence of a section of employees.” “We have already completed 100 per cent electrification works but safety measures should be top priorities,” he said.