Follow Bengal’s path to mitigate water crisis in Maharashtra: TMC

Kolkata: After state BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on social media shared Maharashtra’s water crisis, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday urged the BJP-led government there to follow Bengal’s “Jal Dhoro, Jal Bhoro” scheme to mitigate such crisis.

Kunal Ghosh, on his social media post, reminded how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brain child “Jal Dhoro, Jal Bhoro” scheme has received a huge response in the villages as it successfully mitigated water crisis. The whole idea of the scheme was rainwater harvesting and utilising the rain water during hot summer. Ponds are being dug under this scheme.

Dilip Ghosh on social media also posted a video of the water crisis in the Barichiwadi area of Nashik. “In the Barichiwadi area of Nashik, Maharashtra, water scarcity has begun even before the full onset of summer. The groundwater level has dropped significantly. Women are climbing down into wells using ropes to fetch water and are carrying it back home in pots,” Dilip Ghosh posted on social media.

In the heart of Borichiwadi village, the signs of a parched summer have already begun to show. Even before the peak of the season, the region is battling severe water scarcity, with groundwater levels dropping to alarming lows.

The situation has forced local women to take risky measures to secure basic drinking water. With most wells nearly dry, women are climbing into them using ropes, descending several feet to reach whatever little water remains. Carrying heavy pots on their heads, they make the difficult journey.

Kunal Ghosh referred to Dilip’s post on social media and wrote a few lines in Bengali the translation of which would be: “Important post by Dilip Ghosh. As Summer comes, there is a water crisis in BJP ruled Maharashtra.

Women are forced to climb down wells. Tell the Maharashtra government to copy the ‘Jal Dhoro, Jal Bhoro’ scheme or to introduce a scheme which can ensure water in

every household.”