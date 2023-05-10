Folk art museum to come up at library in Old Malda

In first, the Banibhaban Town Library in Old Malda block is going to have a museum of masks, tools and books on the Gambhira folk art of Malda for tourists and researchers.

Detailed planning regarding the exhibits has been finalised. A meeting in this regard will also be held in Old Malda shortly.

This meeting will be attended by Kartik Ghosh, Chairman of the Old Malda Municipality along with several popular artists of the district and prominent personalities from various fields.

Subirkumar Saha, the librarian, said: “Malda is globally recognised for its mangoes, silk and Gambhira art. Enthusiasts from outside the district visit Malda to learn more about this magnificent folk art. People usually have to meet the artists directly or visit their homes to gather knowledge about the art form. That is the reason why the museum needed to be set up at Old Malda. This will act as a source of knowledge on Gambhira art in

the district.”

According to the library authorities, the gallery will have the names, photos and phone numbers of the artists. Names of all Gambhira artists residing in the 15 blocks of the district have already

been recorded.

For identifying different masks, masks named after a particular artist’s work will also be kept in the collection soon.

The initiative has been taken to bring the traditional folk culture of the district to the people. The museum will prove to be beneficial for researchers from outside the district.

Saha further said: “The proposal to build a museum was recently made by a senior Gambhira artist of the city. After hearing the proposal, we contacted the municipality. The chairman expressed his happiness over this. The doors of this centre are open to everyone. In future, arrangements will be made to provide Gambhira training in this library.”

Kartik Ghosh, chairman of Old Malda Municipality, said: “Gambhira is our cultural heritage.

It needs to be kept alive and the knowledge about it should be propagated. This is the reason why the Municipality will help to build the museum.”