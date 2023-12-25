Foggy weather affects train & flight services

Kolkata: Train and flight services were majorly affected due to foggy weather on Sunday morning. Even though the minimum temperature in the city has risen and is likely to stay around 17 degree Celsius, the foggy morning led to delay in local train services in both Howrah and Sealdah divisions.



Twelve mail trains, including Netaji Express, Vibhuti Express, Danapur Express and Padatik Express were delayed en route by 30 minutes. In Howrah Division, 46 EMU locals were delayed by 20 minutes on an average and almost all local trains under Sealdah Division were delayed by 10 minutes on an average.

The Regional Meteorological department in Alipore informed that mornings will remain foggy, followed by clear sky later. The winter spell faced temporary obstruction due to cyclonic weather in the Bay of Bengal, sources informed. Light to moderate fog will occur in North Bengal districts. However, there is no chance of rain in the next few days. The MeT department predicted that even with foggy mornings in the city, maximum and minimum temperature is likely to fluctuate between 25 degree and 17 degree Celsius.

From December 19, the minimum temperature in the city gradually started rising. On December 19, a minimum temperature of 14 degree Celsius was recorded. The temperature increased to 15 degree on December 20 and the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degree on December 21 and 15.9 degree Celsius on December 22. On December 23, the minimum temperature rose to 17 degree Celsius.