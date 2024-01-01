Fog: NF Rly cancels 2 trains on Radhikapur-Telta route

Raiganj: Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway officials have declared cancellation of both 07551 Telta–Radhikapur Demu Special and 07552 Radhikapur-Telta Demu Special Passengers trains from January 1 to 21 due to foggy conditions.



With this, the passengers of Radhikapur, Kaliyaganj and Raiganj have been facing great difficulties. Ranjan Roy, a passenger said: “Everyday several people from Radhikapur travel to Raiganj to sell vegetables in the market. After our business, we return home in the afternoon by Telta-Radhikapur Demu Special train. As the service of this train has now been suspended, we are facing difficulties to return home. Now we have to wait for hours for the next train in the cold weather and we reach home at night. Both 07551 Telta-Radhikapur Demu Special and 07552 Radhikapur-Telta Demu Special run during the day so the question of heavy fog in the course of the train movement does not arise. We urge the NF Railway authorities to reconsider the subject carefully.”

Raju Kumar, the superintendent of Raiganj Station said: “NF Railway authorities in a declaration cancelled both Telta-Radhikapur and Radhikapur–Telta Demu Special trains due to the foggy season from January 1 to 21. We already announced it for the awareness of passengers at all stations.”