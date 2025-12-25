Fog alert: Police urge caution, slow driving

Kolkata: Kolkata Police urged motorists to be extra cautious while driving during foggy early morning hours to prevent accidents caused by low visibility.

In an advisory posted on its official Facebook page, the police asked drivers to reduce speed and use fog lamps while on the road in the early hours, when visibility remains poor. The warning has been issued based on forecasts by the Alipore weather office, which has predicted continued foggy conditions. Although no major accidents have been reported recently during early hours, the police said the advisory is a preventive step. Deputy Commissioner of Traffic, Kolkata Police, Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao, said: “Though no accident has taken place, we have issued the warning based on the predictions by the meteorological department. Our request is to drive responsibly and safely during the early hours as the weather is remaining foggy.”

Earlier, Millennium Post had reported concerns raised by traffic police about a seasonal increase in accidents during winter. Officials had directed traffic guards to remain extra vigilant, noting that city roads are usually emptier in the early hours during winter, which often leads some drivers to overspeed.

Reduced visibility, inadequate lighting and unclear signage in certain areas further add to the risk, prompting police to reiterate their appeal for responsible driving.