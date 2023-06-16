‘Focus on greenhouse farming amid surge in temperature’

Siliguri: With the changing climate, the state Agriculture department is focusing on green house farming to create a favorable environment for farming. Currently, there are four large greenhouses in the Siliguri sub-division.



“Temperatures have gone up in leaps and bounds. It is affecting the agriculture sector. Due to the heat, the price of the vegetables has also increased. For the past few years, this has become the trend. Greenhouses are becoming essential in such situations. So, we also advise the farmers to farm in green houses. Few companies have built large sized greenhouses where they cultivate different varieties of vegetables in a controlled atmosphere favorable for farming,” said Partha Roy, Assistant Director of Agriculture department in Siliguri.

Environmentalists have predicted a rise in temperatures and heat waves owing to global warming in future. The Agriculture Department is concerned about this. In such a situation, the Agriculture department has decided to emphasise on greenhouses to maintain the supply of vegetables. Greenhouse systems are very time-efficient. It can control the temperature as per the requirement.

The state Horticulture department allocates a 50 per cent subsidy to set up greenhouses. According to official estimates, it costs Rs 1,040 per square meter to set up a greenhouse. Thus, the state pays 50 percent of the cost. There are currently four greenhouses in Naxalbari, Phansidewa, Rangapani under the Siliguri sub-division. Vegetables grown in greenhouses at Rangapani and Phansidewa are being exported abroad.