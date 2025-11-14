Flyover proposed on old NH 34 to ease traffic in Raiganj town

Raiganj: In a significant move to ease the persistent traffic congestion in Raiganj town, the Railway authorities have proposed the construction of a flyover over the old National Highway (NH) 34 in North Dinajpur district. Recently, the authorities wrote to the North Dinajpur District Magistrate seeking a no-objection clearance for the project.

As the proposed construction site falls within the jurisdiction of Raiganj Municipality, the district administration has forwarded the request to the municipal authorities for their consideration. The proposed flyover, once approved, is expected to significantly ease congestion and streamline vehicular movement through one of the most crucial stretches of Raiganj.

Raiganj MP Kartik Chandra Paul said that two level crossings within the town have long been responsible for severe traffic snarls, causing daily inconvenience to commuters. “To provide permanent relief to the residents, we approached the Railway authorities with the demand for a flyover on old NH 34 and an underpass near Raiganj station.

The officials have agreed in principle and have already sought a no-objection from the District Magistrate. We want development and in this regard we expect full cooperation from the district administration and Raiganj Municipality,” he stated.

Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, held the Railway authorities responsible for the continuing traffic issues and said: “They have now sought a no-objection from the municipality for constructing the flyover. This is a major administrative decision, so we have sent the proposal to the state Urban Development department for their views.”