‘Flyover on Siliguri’s Burdwan Road to be completed in Dec’

The under-construction flyover on Burdwan Road in Siliguri, the work for which has been stalled for a long time, is finally supposed to be completed within December.

Service road will also be built, for which the work started on Wednesday. Gautam Deb, the Mayor, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor inspected the ongoing work.

The entire project cost of construction of flyover, including the service road is Rs 90 crore. The work of the service road will be completed within next eight months after which the flyover will be completely operational.

Meanwhile, Station Feeder Road will also be extended for which about Rs 7 crore has been sanctioned.

“Siliguri’s Burdwan Road will get a facelift within the next eight months and Siliguri will get a new look within the next three years. The most-awaited flyover of Burdwan Road will be completed within December this year,” said Gautam Deb.

Construction work of the flyover started about five years ago but the work was stalled many times due to several reasons. This time, the budget of the construction has also increased.

Earlier, controversies erupted with the flyover and the work came to a stop for about a year.

Later, Gautam Deb held meetings with the Railways and restarted the work about a few months ago.

A total of 4.6 km service road will be constructed with paver blocks. The service road will start from Jhankar More to Naukaghat.

Meanwhile, on the same day Mayor and Member of Mayor-In-Council Manik Dey held a press conference regarding Chhath Puja.

There are 132 Chhath ghats under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area. A total of 280 labourers were deployed to clean the ghats immediately after the Puja.

About 2000 lights were installed on ghats during Chhath Puja. SMC donated about 318 quintals of flour to around 10,600 people for the Puja.

The civic body also provided 11850 filled sand bags, 11500 empty sand bags, 35 tarpaulins and 20 hume pipes.