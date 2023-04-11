Fluctuations in temperature to affect litchi production in Malda

malda: The weather conditions have emerged as a damper to the hope for a bumper yield of Litchi in Malda this year. The production may stumble to only half of the expected.



The vegetative growth in the panicles has restricted the flowering owing to fluctuation in temperatures, resulting in an anticipated low yield of the fruit in Malda now. The price of litchi may also soar owing to low production and high demand from other states. The district horticulture department is now projecting 8 to 9 thousand metric tonnes of litchi production in the district.

Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of district Horticulture department, said: “Litchi yield will be less in Malda this year. The flowering was not good for the vegetative growth owing to fluctuations in temperature.

Last year it was almost 16 thousand metric tonnes but this year it may hit a production mark as low as 8 to 9 thousand metric tonnes. So it is obvious that the prices of the fruit may go high. On the other hand, there is high demand for litchis from other states of the country.”

Litchi is available for a week or two in Malda and there is high demand for this fruit. The ‘Bombai’ variety is very popular in Malda and could well stay out of reach for many. During Jamai-Shasthi celebration in June, the litchis remain in very high demand but this time people are expected to feel

the pinch.