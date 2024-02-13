Flower prices skyrocket in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: The price of flowers skyrocketed with demand for flowers like rose, Rajanigandha, sunflower, lily and marigolds increasing in Balurghat due to Saraswati Puja, Valentine’s Day and the ongoing wedding season.



Flowers are an integral part of Saraswati Puja and Valentine’s Day and their demand increases as both the events are being observed on the same day on February 14 this year. From roses to sunflowers and marigolds, the prices have increased by at least 25 per cent. Retailers expect prices to rise further on Wednesday when demand is expected to peak. Red rose is already selling at around Rs 40 each and is expected to touch Rs 50-60 by Wednesday. “This year both Valentine’s Day and Saraswati Puja are being celebrated on the same day. Since flowers are integral to both occasions, the demand has gone up a lot which has created a crisis and hence the prices have gone up. The wedding season is going on so the demand for flowers is more,” said Mahadeb Saha, a florist of Balurghat.

According to Saha, rose varieties from Kolkata are used for gifting as they have long stems and do not dry out very quickly. “The price was already Rs 40 on Tuesday which is expected to touch Rs 50 on Wednesday,” he added. Bouquets made with orchids, lilies or other exotic flowers are hot favourites on Valentine’s Day. Some find red roses the best gift to express their love. These bouquets are often accompanied by teddy bears and chocolates. Saraswati Puja is organised by various clubs, educational institutions and other organisations where flowers are used in abundance, for the puja as well as decorations.

There are about 10 flower shops in Balurghat. “The ongoing wedding season has added to the demand. We have also seen an increase in customer base of around 20-30 per cent,” said another florist, Rupak Mohanta. More floral options will be available at the market on Wednesday morning, the day of the events.

However, all this will come at a high cost. According to the traders, it is not sure what percent demand can be met with the supply, accordingly the flowers will be prices. “Caught between the wedding season and Valentine’s day, the price of flowers have gone up so much that I hardly could buy flowers for Saraswati Puja.

Even the garlands are three times the price,” complained Sumit Dutta, a resident.