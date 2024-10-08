Flower crisis in Jalpaiguri ahead of Durga Puja

Jalpaiguri: With Durga Puja approaching, florists in Jalpaiguri are in a tight spot, facing a severe shortage of lotus flowers, a key requirement for the Durga Puja rituals. The floods in South Bengal have disrupted the flower supply chain, leading to a crisis that has left traders scrambling to fulfill pre-ordered supplies. Lotus is selling at Rs 60 per flower at present in Jalpaiguri.



Some florists are already seeking alternative sources from Bangalore, while others are negotiating with Puja committees to reserve stored flowers. The floods have had a profound impact on the flower market, particularly affecting the supply of lotuses, marigolds and tuberose sticks.

Florists, who usually rely on flower shipments from Howrah, Bolpur and South Medinipur, are finding it difficult to meet demand this year. According to local traders, the crisis has significantly driven up prices, with marigold garlands and tuberose sticks seeing sharp increases.

Sujit Karmakar, a flower trader in Jalpaiguri, shared his concerns: “We usually get our flowers from South Bengal, but this year the floods have disrupted everything. I’ve taken an order to supply 1,500 lotus flowers for the Puja, but I’m still unsure how I’ll meet that demand. Prices for other flowers have also doubled — Tuberose sticks have gone from Rs 100 to Rs 200 for a dozen, marigold garlands have increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40 and Gerberas now cost Rs 40 each.”

Another trader, Bubai Sarkar, who has taken an order for 3,000 lotus flowers, echoed similar concerns. “Two weeks ago, lotuses were priced at Rs 40-45 per piece, but now the supply is low due to the floods. We are sourcing them from Bangalore, but I’m not sure if they will arrive in time for the Puja. If the flowers are delayed, it will be a major problem.” Usually 108 lotus flowers are offered to the Goddess during the ‘Sandhi’ Puja.

The flower shortage has also left Puja committees worried. Uttam Bose, president of the Mahuri Para Durga Puja committee, stated: “We’ve already placed our order for lotus flowers with a local florist, but now we are unsure if we’ll get the flowers in time for the rituals.”