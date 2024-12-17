Floods: Speaker proposes sending all-party delegation to Delhi

Alipurduar: In the Winter Session of the state Assembly, Speaker Biman Banerjee proposed sending an all-party delegation to Delhi to press for the formation of an India-Bhutan Joint River Commission and measures to tackle flood along with soil erosion in Bengal. The composition of the delegation and schedule are expected to be finalised in early 2025.

The rivers flowing through the Alipurduar district, originating in Bhutan, cause devastating floods in the monsoon season every year, damaging villages, agricultural fields and the tea gardens that are vital to the district’s economy.

Additionally, the continuous dolomite extraction in Bhutan is polluting the rivers, adversely impacting large areas of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts. The demand for an India-Bhutan Joint River Commission has been a longstanding issue. Despite its

critical importance, no progress has been made by the Central government in establishing the commission.

This issue was discussed for the first time in the Bengal Assembly during the session held on September 26 and 29 in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It was subsequently recorded under Rule 169 of the Assembly.

Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal had raised the issue during the recently-concluded Winter Session, emphasising the severe consequences of river-related challenges in the region.

He moved a motion in the Assembly, urging swift action. Responding to this, Speaker Biman Banerjee announced the initiative to send an all-party delegation to Delhi to press for the formation of the commission.

“In this year’s Winter Session, several critical issues affecting North Bengal were discussed in the Assembly. Among them was the longstanding demand for an India-Bhutan Joint River Commission,” Kanjilal stated.

“We also addressed the devastating floods caused by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) waters and the complications arising from the Farakka Barrage. While the Speaker has taken the initiative to lead this delegation, it is disappointing that the state’s primary opposition party has chosen not to participate.”

Kanjilal expressed hope that a delegation, likely led by Irrigation minister Manas Bhuiyan, would be formed early in the new year to take the matter to Delhi. However, BJP MLA Manoj Tigga refuted Kanjilal’s allegations, saying: “If the Speaker seeks our cooperation, we are ready to extend our support to this initiative.”