Floods, dolomite flow from Bhutan hit North Bengal tourism; losses pegged at over Rs 500 cr

Alipurduar: North Bengal’s tourism industry has suffered a severe blow as heavy rains in Sikkim, coupled with an inflow of water and dolomite deposits from Bhutan, wreaked havoc across the region, causing estimated losses of nearly Rs 500 crore during the peak festive season.

On Saturday night, a low-pressure system brought intense rainfall to North Bengal, Nepal and Bhutan. Rivers carrying water and debris from Bhutan inundated Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, destroying several hotels and resorts. The Shilamara River, flowing beside Jaldapara National Park, overflowed, submerging nearby homestays and resorts that were once major tourist attractions. By Sunday, as floodwaters spread across vast stretches of the Dooars, the scale of the devastation became evident. Many resorts were destroyed and thick layers of mud covered the area.

Experts point out that the Dooars economy relies on three pillars: tea, timber and tourism. With the twin impacts of flooding on tea estates and tourism facilities, two of these key sectors have been virtually crippled. Tourism operators are now grappling with a grim question: how will they survive this season amid such catastrophic conditions?

Raj Basu, Chairman of the State Government’s Tourism department Ecotourism Committee, said: “This year, Durga Puja came earlier and bookings in the hills were nearly full. In the Dooars, 60 per cent to 65 per cent of accommodations were booked. Typically, tourists shift between the hills and Dooars based on weather, but this year, both regions were hit simultaneously, devastating tourism.

Locals have suffered heavy losses and casualties have been reported. Recovery from 2023 Sikkim disasters was still underway and this blow will take at least six months to overcome. While some tourists with existing bookings are arriving, new reservations have stopped.

I will submit a written appeal to the Chief Minister requesting government compensation for damaged resorts and lodges. Otherwise, many businesses will not survive. Overall losses are expected to exceed Rs 500 crore.”

Basu added that district administrations, driver associations, tourism associations, hotel owners’ groups, the GTA and the Siliguri Municipal Corporation collaborated to ensure tourist safety, with only isolated incidents reported. He emphasised the need for government compensation for affected resorts in Sukhiapokhri, Mirik Bijanbari, Shisamara in Alipurduar and other zones, warning that without support, many businesses may not survive.

Vijay Kumar Thapa, vice-president of the Kalimpong District Tourism Welfare Association, reassured tourists: “Roads to the Dooars and Kalimpong are safe. Some bookings have been cancelled, but we are providing accurate information to restore normalcy quickly.”

Meanwhile, Biplab De, Joint Secretary of the Dooars Tourism Development Forum, said: “Tourism businesses are facing massive losses. Floodwaters from Bhutan have damaged hotels and resorts, leading to widespread booking cancellations. During the peak tourist season, this is a major setback. We are closely monitoring the situation and hope it will normalise soon.”