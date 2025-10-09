Floods destroy 500 acres, leave 8,000 stranded; calls grow for Jaldhaka Dam

Cooch Behar: Promises of development often remain unfulfilled in the flood-prone villages of North Bengal. In the Daribas and Jari Dharla areas of the Gitaldaha 2 Gram Panchayat, residents are demanding the construction of a dam across the Jaldhaka River after repeated flooding destroyed homes, farmland, and livelihoods.

Every year, seasonal floods wreak havoc on the region, but this year’s deluge has left nearly 8,000 residents stranded, with approximately 500 acres of agricultural land and numerous houses submerged. Crops have been destroyed, and the rivers Jaldhaka and Bura Dharla have eroded large stretches of fertile land, fueling public anger.

Local villagers accuse politicians of failing to deliver on long-standing promises. “Public representatives come to the area and promise to build a dam on the river, but they do not return after elections. Until a dam is constructed, we will abstain from voting,” said Babloo Haq, a resident of the area. Both Aminur Islam and Labloo Haq highlighted the urgency of the situation. Aminur said: “A lot of land has already been eroded by the river. The problem will not be resolved until a dam is constructed.” Labloo added: “Both villages depend on agriculture. Without a dam, the people here will face serious hardships in the future.”

Following reports of extensive river erosion, Kajal Krishna Burman, assistant agriculture officer of Dinhata No. 1 block, visited the affected areas for inspection. However, local residents expressed frustration at government interventions, insisting that temporary relief measures are insufficient. “We do not need grants or aid. We need a permanent dam to protect our homes and land,” villagers told officials. The repeated devastation underscores the urgent need for long-term flood management solutions in North Bengal. With communities left in despair, the call for a dam is not just a plea for protection against floods, but a demand for political accountability and sustainable development.