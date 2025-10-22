Floods cause around Rs 15 cr loss in Siliguri & Mahakuma Parishad areas

Siliguri: The recent floods in North Bengal have caused extensive damage in Siliguri and its adjoining Mahakuma Parishad areas, with losses estimated at around 15 crore. The information was shared by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, who is also a member of the task force formed to assess the flood situation.

At the first meeting of the task force, held recently, Mayor Deb submitted a detailed report outlining the extent of damage and the funds required for restoration. “I have submitted the report on damages. The next steps will be taken as per the instructions,” Deb said.

Heavy rainfall on the night of October 4 led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Siliguri and nearby areas under the Mahakuma Parishad and Dabgram-fulbari constituency. Around 100 houses in Ward 32 and Porajhar area under the Dabgram-Fulbari Constituency were damaged, of which 40 were partially and 60 completely destroyed. Additionally, 30 houses in the Mahakuma Parishad region were affected. Infrastructure also suffered significantly, with 22 roads and one bridge damaged by the floodwaters.

A proposal seeking Rs. 15 crore has been submitted for repair and restoration works. Mayor Deb also updated the task force on the ongoing relief measures during the meeting. Affected families were moved to relief camps, where the administration has arranged for shelter, food, and other essential support.

According to sources, details regarding fund allocation and further action will be discussed in the next meeting of the task force.

The task force, constituted on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is headed by the Chief Secretary of Bengal. It includes senior officials and public representatives from across the state, aiming to ensure swift assessment and rehabilitation in the flood-affected regions.