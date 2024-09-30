Flooding hits Nandanpur, Rampara Chechra areas

BALURGHAT: A breach in the embankment of the Punarbhaba River caused widespread flooding in the Nandanpur area of Gangarampur block and the Rampara Chechra Gram Panchayat in Tapan block. The incident occurred early Monday morning in the Jadavbati area of the Nandanpur GP, leading to the flooding of several villages including Amtalighat, Sutail, Basor, Sursuri and Gonahar. Farms in these areas have also been heavily impacted by the floodwaters.



Upon receiving the news of the breach, Arpita Ghoshal, the block development officer (BDO) of Gangarampur, along with police officials, rushed to the affected site to assess the situation. Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused a spate in the Punarbhaba River, causing it to flow above the danger mark. Early Monday morning, the embankment gave way, leading to flooding. Locals alleged that the failure to repair the embankments on time has led to this. Gauri Mondal, a local resident, expressed her frustration, saying: “Every year, the embankment is breached and we have floods. This time, our paddy crop was thriving but now it’s ruined. Vegetables like pointed gourd, eggplant and cabbage have also suffered major damages. We suffer severe financial losses every year due to this.”

Mahadeb Barman, the Upa-Pradhan of Nandanpur GP, assured that adequate relief measures are being taken. He said: “Two villages in Gangarampur and Tapan blocks have been affected. The BDO and other officials have already visited the affected areas. Tarpaulins and food supplies are being provided. The situation is being closely monitored.”