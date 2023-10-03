Flood warning in 7 dists, state initiates precautionary steps

Kolkata: Instructed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Monday chaired an emergency virtual meeting with the administration of seven districts to discuss immediate precautionary steps for flood protection and management in the backdrop of a high possibility of inundation due to heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas in Jharkhand.



West Burdwan, Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Midnapore, Hooghly and Howrah are facing high flood possibility according to the state administration.

Dwivedi instructed for operationalising Integrated Command Centres in districts. A five-hourly report by the districts are to be shared with Disaster Management 24x7 control room on rainfall, river water levels, embankment breaches and evacuation (if any) was also sought for.

He informed that India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall to continue till October 5, with heavy rainfall predicted on Tuesday (October 3).

Inflow into Maithon Dam is currently 60,000 cusec and at Panchet Dam is 73,000 cusec. The release from the dams downstream was made 1,00,000 cusec on Monday morning. However, considering the weather prediction and the decreasing cushion level of the dams to accommodate the continuing high inflow of water, the release may have to be increased in the coming hours in a calibrated manner. The Irrigation and Waterways Department will be in touch with the DVC and Jharkhand authorities and keep a close watch over the situation.

The district administration and police authorities were instructed to immediately identify low-lying and flood-prone areas, make public announcements, and take preparatory measures for evacuation of people, if required. He also directed for monitoring of water-logging and embankment breaches and remedies as early as possible. Dwivedi further directed that an adequate reserve of relief material, including flood-fighting materials like sandbags etc. for embankment protection should be kept in stock in vulnerable areas.