Flood situation stabilises; red alert for heavy rain

Jalpaiguri: With relatively less rainfall in the Sikkim hills and plains in the last 24 hours, the flood situation in the Malbazar and Sadar subdivision of Jalpaiguri district, is quite normal. However, the Jalpaiguri district Irrigation department has issued a yellow warning for protected and unprotected areas of the Jaldhaka River in the NH 31 area in Dhupguri and the unprotected area of the Teesta River in Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. Additionally, water has been released from the Teesta Barrage and Kalijhora Barrage until noon today.



“Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts are under a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain. An orange alert has also been issued for Cooch Behar and Darjeeling districts. There is a possibility of heavy rain in all northern districts for the next 4 to 5 days. North Sikkim has a red alert for one day, with an orange alert in other parts of Sikkim,” said Gopinath Raha, an official of the Sikkim Meteorological department.

According to sources from the Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Divisional Office, the situation on Friday was much more normal on Friday in Nandanpur, Baropatia, Patkata, Mandalghat and Kharia Gram Panchayats adjacent to the Teesta River. On Friday, Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Tamojit Chakraborty personally visited the Balapara area adjacent to the Teesta River in the Sadar Block. However, the BDOs of Rajganj and Jalpaiguri Sadar have been instructed to keep an eye on their respective areas. Meanwhile, water intruded at some places in Bagrakot and Totgaon in Odlabari. On Friday, the water receded from all those places, according to local sources.

SDO Tamojit Chakraborty said: “Control rooms have been opened at all levels from district to sub-divisional, block and municipality levels. All places are being monitored. The amount of water being released from the barrage is also being investigated.

On Friday morning, water was flowing over the apron wall of the dam at Dharmapur in Maynaguri. The Irrigation department has been asked to look into that matter.”