Flood situation improves in South Dinajpur district

BALURGHAT: The flood-like-situation in South Dinajpur district has improved as the water level of the three main rivers —Atreyee, Tangan and Punarbhaba — is now flowing below the danger level. The flood victims of three blocks — Banshihari, Gangarampur and Tapan — have demanded immediate intervention of the district administration for providing the relief materials.



In Banshihari block, the vast areas are still under water over the last one week as the accumulated water has not come out.

A local, Lakshmi Basak said: “We received nothing but 2 kilograms of rice from the local administration. We are still taking shelter at a school. Although a water tank has been arranged, it has been placed beside the state highway and one has to cross a long way to get drinking water.”

Another local, Manimala Mondal said: “Till now the administration has not met the problems of eating, drinking and cooking.” In Buniadpur Municipality of Ward 5, around 500 families have been waterlogged of which 350 families have been shifted to four relief camps.

Around 25 families residing in Ghatwalpara adjacent to Tangan river have been worst affected and have taken shelter at IIT College. In Gangarampur’s Maharajpur area, due to the collapse of the dam in Hussainpur of Punarbhaba river, many people have been affected. A local, Isha Sarkar said that Mrinal Sarkar, TMC’s district president, provided food grains a few days ago.

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, South Dinajpur said that the relief materials have been provided to the victims. “It’s true that many areas of the district were affected by the heavy rainfall. The victims have been shifted to the camps,” he said.