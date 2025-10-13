Flood relief: ISKCON & Sourav Ganguly Foundation join hands

Kolkata: In response to the devastating floods and landslides that have affected large parts of North Bengal, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), in collaboration with the Sourav Ganguly Foundation, has launched a major food relief initiative to support distressed families in the region.

Under this initiative, nutritious cooked meals are being distributed daily to more than 2,500 affected families in and around Siliguri and the service will continue for at least 10 days, ensuring food security for those displaced by the calamity. The initiative marks another chapter in the continuing humanitarian partnership between Sourav Ganguly and ISKCON. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the Sourav Ganguly Foundation had similarly collaborated with ISKCON to serve lakhs of meals to impoverished families across Kolkata.

Speaking about the ongoing relief operation, Radharamn Das, vice-president of ISKCON Kolkata, said: “We are deeply grateful to Sourav Ganguly and his foundation for once again standing beside ISKCON in serving the people of Bengal.

During the COVID-19 crisis, our partnership brought food and hope to countless families in Kolkata. Today, as North Bengal faces this severe flood situation, we are together again, ensuring that no one goes hungry. This is the true spirit of Bengal - where compassion and teamwork transcend all barriers.” Expressing his concern and admiration, Sourav Ganguly, founder of the Foundation, said: “At this moment, it is our duty to stand beside the people of North Bengal and extend every possible support. It is heartbreaking to see so many lives disrupted by the floods and landslides.

I have always admired ISKCON’s tireless humanitarian work—whether during floods, earthquakes, war zones, or the pandemic. Their unwavering commitment to feeding the hungry and serving humanity selflessly is truly inspiring. It is an honour for my foundation to collaborate once again with ISKCON in this noble cause.”