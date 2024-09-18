Flood-like situation in West Bengal "man-made": Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the flood-like situation in some parts of the state was "man-made" due to unbridled release of water by DVC from its dams in Maithon and Panchet. Banerjee, who is visiting the affected areas in Hooghly district, told reporters that DVC has released 3.5 lakh cusecs of water which has led to this situation. "This kind of water discharge had never happened before. DVC has released 3.5 lakh cusecs of water. I have talked with the DVC officials and the Jharkhand chief minister. But of no avail", she said.

The Centre does not dredge the DVC dams. Had these dams been dredged, another additional two lakh cusecs of water could have been stored, she said. This action of releasing water is "pre-meditated and done to put West Bengal into trouble", she said. Several parts of the state in Hooghly and Paschim Medinipur districts have been inundated and the chief minister is visiting these areas.