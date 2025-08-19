Flood-hit villages in Gangarampur and Tapan limp back to normalcy

BALURGHAT: Life is gradually returning to normal in several flood-affected villages of Gangarampur and Tapan blocks. The embankment of the Punarbhaba River had breached last Thursday night, inundating vast areas. Now with the river’s water level receding steadily, floodwaters have begun to go down in the flooded areas. Repair work of the damaged embankment is also progressing rapidly.

However, severe drinking water shortage has gripped the affected villages. In Yadabbati, nearly 20 to 25 families are compelled to rely on a single submersible pump for drinking water. Villagers also report an increase in the menace of snakes and insects at night. Despite these challenges, restoration of electricity has brought relief to the locals.

Nandanpur Gram Panchayat Pradhan Nurul Islam stated that steps would be taken in consultation with the Block Development Officer (BDO) to resolve the drinking water crisis. The breach at Yadabbati Jhartola in Nandanpur Panchayat had flooded nearly five villages across Gangarampur and Tapan blocks, submerging agricultural land and houses.

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna, Gangarampur MLA Satyen Ray and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar along with the Gangarampur BDO, visited the affected areas to assess the situation. Relief materials, including tarpaulins, were

distributed, though residents allege no arrangements for safe drinking water has yet been made. Local resident Nirmal Barman claimed that lack of maintenance of the embankment over the years had left roads and riverbanks in a precarious condition, resulting in frequent breaches. He demanded permanent strengthening of the embankment from Charaktala to Sutoilghat.

Meanwhile, in the Tapan block, conditions in four flood-affected villages are improving significantly. Areas such as Sutoil and Ganhar in Rampada-Chanchra Panchayat had witnessed panic after sudden inflow from the Punarbhaba, forcing many families to flee their homes. With water levels declining since Sunday, displaced villagers have begun returning. “We are relieved as water has gone down considerably, and everyone has returned home,” said Saurav Das, a resident of Sutoil. Local sources said if there is no heavy rainfall in the coming days, the situation will normalise further, though villagers remain anxious about the possibility of fresh floods if the river swells again.