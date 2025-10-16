Flood-hit villagers protest after Suvendu Adhikari’s visit

Jalpaiguri: Flood-hit residents of Kurshamari village in Dhupguri block staged a protest following a visit by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that their grievances were ignored.

On Thursday, Adhikari visited a local relief camp to review the flood situation. However, soon after his departure, several residents voiced their frustration, claiming that the leader had not given them an opportunity to speak.

Local residents clarified that they were not seeking relief materials but wished to share the hardships they have endured.

Binay Barman, a flood-affected resident from the Hoglapata area, said: “We didn’t come here to collect relief; we came to speak about our suffering. But no one listened to us.”

Protesters further alleged that Adhikari did not inspect the surrounding affected areas or the damaged river embankments, leaving many disappointed. Authorities later intervened to restore order.

The floods that hit several villages in Dhupguri block on October 5 have left many families living in temporary shelters.

The brief nature of the Leader of Opposition’s visit fueled anger and frustration among the flood-affected community.