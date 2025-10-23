Flood-Hit family faces wild animal threats in shelter

Jalpaiguri: Even as floodwaters recede and most families return home, the Mahali family of Bamondanga continues to live in uncertainty and fear. Raju Mahali, a temporary worker at Bamandanga tea garden, along with his wife Kunti Mahali and their two children, has taken refuge in a primary school after the sudden floods destroyed their home. The family’s plight worsened when a leopard carried away one of their calves, highlighting the persistent threats from wild animals even within relief camps.

Their house, located in the garden’s Beech Line area, was completely destroyed on the 5th when the Bimal Jhora stream overflowed. Out of six cows, only four were saved and all household belongings, including important documents, were swept away. With no home to return to, the family has turned a schoolroom into a temporary shelter.

However, even the school, meant to provide safety, has become a source of fear. “We initially thought the schoolroom was safe. Every day, we stayed inside and tied three cows and a calf in the yard. On Tuesday, a leopard emerged from the forest and carried away the calf,” Raju Mahali recounted. He added that pythons have also been sighted, including a 12-foot-long snake entering the schoolroom during the day.

The Forest department has responded by setting up a cage to capture the leopard, but the family’s situation remains precarious. While other flood-affected residents have returned home, the Mahalis have no alternative shelter.

Local resident Gautam Sau said: “Arrangements have been made for them to stay in the school temporarily, but alternative housing is being prepared before schools reopen after the Puja holidays.”

Sanjay Kujur, president of the Nagrakata Panchayat Samiti, confirmed that the list of houses destroyed in the floods has been submitted to the district administration. “We stand by the Mahali family and are working to provide proper shelter as soon as possible,” he said.

For now, Raju Mahali and his family continue to live in constant fear of wild animal attacks, highlighting the long-term struggles of flood victims even after waters recede.