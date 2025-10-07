Flood fury in Cooch Behar: At least 4 dead, hundreds displaced

Cooch Behar: Tragedy struck Cooch Behar as continuous rainfall and water released from Bhutan swelled several rivers, claiming four lives and displacing hundreds across the district.

On Sunday, a man and a child — identified as Dayaram Barman and Mrinmay Barman — were swept away by strong currents in the floodwaters of the Jor Shimul area under Kedarhat Gram Panchayat in the Mathabhanga block. Their bodies were recovered from the same area on Monday afternoon, casting a pall of grief over the locality. Two unidentified bodies were also recovered from Pundibari.

Meanwhile, floodwaters from the Torsa, Raidak, Teesta, Mansai, and Jaldhaka rivers inundated vast areas across the district.

Nearly 200 houses along the Torsa River, near Cooch Behar town, were submerged. Around 50 affected families are currently taking shelter in a local school as their homes remain buried in mud and debris despite the water receding. The district administration and municipal authorities have arranged food, drinking water, and other essentials for the displaced. Cooch Behar Municipal Corporation chairman Rabindranath Ghosh personally oversaw relief operations and food distribution across wards 15, 16, 18, and 19. “We are monitoring every aspect of the situation as per the Chief Minister’s instructions,” Ghosh said. In Mathabhanga-2 block, the surging Jaldhaka River left several residents stranded in Krishna Colony under Fulbari Gram Panchayat.

All were rescued safely on Monday. In another incident, two men — Matiyar Mia and Kapchar Mia of Dinhata’s Madanakura area — were trapped near the Bara Shaulmari-Singimari river crossing after a sudden water surge. Civil Defence teams rescued them early Monday after maintaining contact through the night.

With rainfall easing since Sunday afternoon, water levels have started to recede gradually across the rivers. However, the administration remains on alert, monitoring the situation closely and continuing relief efforts for affected residents.