Flood fears linger in Howrah, Hooghly due to Damodar River inflows

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the rainfall situation in south Bengal will improve from Tuesday and several districts may witness sunshine.

Meanwhile, according to sources, due to the release of water from Jharkhand following excessive rainfall, around 1 lakh acre feet of water flowed into Damodar River in Bengal. Around 85,000 cusec water was released from Durgapur barrage. As a result, fear of flood-like situation has been looming large in Howrah, Hooghly,

East Burdwan. The weather forecast gives a signal of assurance to the people of Bengal as Biswakarma Puja falls on Tuesday.

The deep depression that had formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh has moved westward and gradually weakened into a ‘depression’. It moved slowly, nearly westwards across Gangetic West Bengal and maintained its intensity of deep depression till evening of September 15. Thereafter, it

continued to move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh and weakened gradually into a depression

on Monday. The MeT office had issued an alert of very heavy to heavy rainfall at isolated places of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal till Sunday. Situation started improving from Monday.

Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience very heavy rainfall till September 17, while west Madhya Pradesh will see similar conditions from September 17 to 18. Additional alerts were issued for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till September 16, while Assam and Meghalaya were under alert from September 18 to 20.

It was stated that depression was situated over Jharkhand and it was expected to reach Chhattisgarh in the next 48 hours. A monsoon axis has been active over Gangetic Bengal. Some parts of south Bengal also received rainfall on

Monday as well.

“Situation will improve from Tuesday. There is no prediction of rainfall in the state till next Saturday. It may again rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri on Monday. There may be a thunderstorm happening in some places of north Bengal early next week,” a weather official said. The official also said that as the depression moved at a very slow pace Bengal had received rainfall for a prolonged time. Several south Bengal districts received rainfall for the past three days starting from Friday evening. Several districts received scattered rainfall on Sunday as well.