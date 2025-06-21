Flood fears in several dists rise as DVC water release swells rivers

Kolkata: Howrah and Hooghly district administrations are on alert as rising water discharge from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) since Friday night has led to a swelling of rivers, raising concerns of possible flooding. Meanwhile, flood-like conditions in Chadrakona, West Midnapore and parts of Ghatal persisted, however, the scant rainfall throughout Saturday indicated an improvement in the situation. According to sources, the DVC released 82,000 cusecs of water in two phases on Saturday. In response to the rising water levels in the Damodar and its tributaries, Amta MLA Sukanta Paul held a meeting with district administration and police officials, urging them to remain on high alert.

Minister-in-Charge of the Agricultural Marketing Department, Becharam Manna, held a meeting on Saturday at the SDO office in Arambag. The meeting included the district magistrate, administrative officials, and public representatives. The purpose was to assess the current situation and ensure that all arrangements for relief and rehabilitation are ready in case a flood occurs. A low pressure in Bhar adjoining Jharkhand has been causing heavy rainfall in Jharkhand and this has forced the release of water from the Durgapur Barrage. The water level has risen in Damodar and Barakar rivers. The water levels of the lower Damodar and Mundeshwari rivers are rising due to water releases from the Maithon and Panchet dams. This has led to concerns about flooding in parts of Howrah, Hooghly, and East Burdwan.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant is in constant touch monitoring the situation and passing on instructions as and when required through telephone. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a telephonic directive to the top officials of the district administration while Pant held a meeting to monitor the situation from Nabanna on Friday. Minister Pulak Roy is overseeing the situation in Amta-Udaynarayanpur, Howrah. Minister Manas Bhunia is looking over West Midnapore, while minister Firhad Hakim is monitoring conditions in Arambag. Additionally, minister Moloy Ghatak is looking after the situation in Bankura and Purulia, where heavy rainfall has occurred since Friday.